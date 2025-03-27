CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A traveling tribute to Vietnam War veterans, The Wall That Heals, officially opened in Corpus Christi on Thursday morning. The three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., honors more than 58,000 service members who lost their lives in the war.

The Wall That Heals opens, honoring Vietnam veterans

Veterans, volunteers, and community members dedicated hours to setting up the memorial, ensuring it would serve as a powerful space for reflection. Among them was Vietnam War veteran and former Marine Ramon Ortiz, who shared how meaningful the wall is for those who served.

"It's a slow healing process for us Vietnam veterans. We never got a good welcome home. That's what it means to me. I invite all Vietnam veterans to come see the wall," Ortiz said.

Tony Jaramillo Marine Ramon Ortiz

Many Vietnam veterans still struggle with trauma and have never spoken about their experiences. Ortiz noted that seeing the wall has encouraged some veterans to open up and begin their healing journey.

The Wall That Heals will remain open 24/7 through Sunday afternoon, allowing visitors to pay tribute and reflect on the sacrifices made.

