Victim of southside murder identified, told police on scene who shot him before his death

New details have been released in Monday's deadly shooting at a home on the city's Southside.

According to police, 40-year-old Kimberly Rodriguez shot a man she was in a relationship with at a home on the 5000 block of Cain Drive just after 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Police arrest woman in fatal shooting inside Southside home

When police arrived at the home, the victim, who has now been identified as 44-year-old Adrian Martinez, told officers that Rodriguez shot him.

Martinez was then taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Soon after, officers found Rodriguez's vehicle behind a home on the 1200 block of Devon Drive, but she was not there.

A short time later, police received a call stating that Rodriguez was at Seaside Cemetery, located on the 4300 block of Ocean Drive. Enduro officers took Rodriguez into custody.

According to police, Rodriguez told officers she shot Martinez and threw the gun under an abandoned home that had fire damage on the 2100 block of 7th Street.

Officer found the weapon under the house in the backyard. They recovered it and tagged it as evidence.

Shortly after, Rodriguez was charged with murder and taken to the Nueces County Jail where her bond has been set at $1 million.

