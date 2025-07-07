Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus ChristiSouthside

Actions

Police arrest woman believed to have fatally shot a family member inside their southside home

CainDrShooting2.jpeg
Alexis Scott, KRIS 6 News
Corpus Christi police said a man shot and killed a family member on the 5000 block of Cain just after 8 a.m. Monday.
CainDrShooting2.jpeg
Posted

Police have arrested a woman they believe shot and killed a family member on the city's southside.

According to Senior Officer Tony Contreras with the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting at a home on the 5000 block of Cain Drive at 8:05 a.m. on Monday.

CainDrShooting1.jpeg

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound inside the home.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers said the suspect fled the home by the time they arrived, but officers found her off Airline Road near Ocean Drive.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connecting the Coast