Police arrest woman believed to have fatally shot a family member inside their southside home

Police have arrested a woman they believe shot and killed a family member on the city's southside.

According to Senior Officer Tony Contreras with the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting at a home on the 5000 block of Cain Drive at 8:05 a.m. on Monday.

Alexis Scott, KRIS 6 News

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound inside the home.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers said the suspect fled the home by the time they arrived, but officers found her off Airline Road near Ocean Drive.

