Two people have been rushed to the hospital after being shot at a party at a southside apartment complex Friday evening.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department's Public Information Officer Madeline Commons, officers were called to the Cottages of Corpus Christi on the 1000 block of Ennis Joslin Road around 11:40 p.m.

Two people rushed to the hospital after being shot at a party on Ennis Joslin Road

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot victims.

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News ccording to Corpus Christi police, two people were shot at a party at the Cottage of Corpus Christi Apartments on the 1900 block of Ennis Joslin Road Friday night.

Officers administered first aid until both victims could be taken to the hospital.

Witnesses told officers the men were at a party when a fight broke out and someone pulled out a gun.

According to Commons, several people, including the possible suspect, are being questioned at the scene.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article as soon as more information is released.

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