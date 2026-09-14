There is some progress in the fight to make London ISD area safer for children walking to school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Parents in the London school district may soon see the sidewalks they have demanded for months.

The Corpus Christi Metropolitan Planning Organization is offering grants for safety improvements across the area. On Tuesday, the Corpus Christi City Council will vote on whether the city's Public Works department can apply for one of those grants to build a 2,500-foot sidewalk along London Pirate Road.

The proposed sidewalk would start in front of the London schools and extend past London Towne Boulevard.

The push for safer walking routes began after parents staged a protest over the lack of sidewalks for children walking to school. I first reported on the issue in November 2024.

The MPO grant recipient will be announced in December.

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