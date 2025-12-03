The Coffee Mugg expands with new two-story location on SPID

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Coffee Mugg, a beloved Harry Potter-themed coffee shop in Corpus Christi, has expanded to a new two-story location on South Padre Island Drive (SPID) after closing its original Morgan Avenue location.

Owner Susana Almaguer, who opened The Coffee Mugg in 2018, has transformed her vision of creating "a slice of Hogwarts in the Coastal Bend" into an even larger space where fans can gather and celebrate their shared love of fantasy worlds.

The new SPID location offers significantly more space than the original 1112 Morgan Avenue shop, allowing Almaguer to expand on her concept of bringing all Hogwarts houses "under one roof."

For Almaguer, who found solace in Harry Potter as someone who "never fit in anywhere growing up," creating a place where others can feel they belong remains the heart of her business.

The Coffee Mugg's new two-story location at 4535 SPID is now open, offering even more space for the Coastal Bend's fantasy fans to gather, connect, and share their passion for magical worlds over a cup of coffee.

