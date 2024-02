CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — At about 1:30 pm on Saturday, an 18-wheeler struck a power pole near the corner of Schanen Blvd. and Weber Road on the city's Southside. The road was temporarily closed while crews from AEP were called in to asses and fix the downed power lines.

No injuries were reported.

