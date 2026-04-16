Teen shot and killed on city's southside has been identified as a Carroll High School student

A 17-year-old Carroll High School senior was killed in a shooting on the Southside of Corpus Christi.

The teen was shot during an altercation just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Weber near Holly Road. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Corpus Christi police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Several people were detained for questioning, but authorities do not believe the suspect was among that group. The school is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact law enforcement.

Mary Carroll High School Assistant Principal Stephen Seiler shared the news with families in a letter Thursday morning, saying the school community is mourning the loss of one of its students.

"Our hearts go out to the student’s family and loved ones during this very difficult time," Seiler said.

Corpus Christi ISD

Seiler noted the news can be upsetting for students and families, emphasizing that each person may respond in their own way. The letter outlined the school’s plan to support students, which includes acknowledging the loss in a calm and age-appropriate manner, providing students with opportunities to talk with a trusted adult, and maintaining normal routines as much as possible.

Members of the school’s Crisis Response Team will be available on campus to help students who need additional support processing their emotions. Families are urged to contact the school with any concerns or if their child might benefit from speaking with a counselor.

Seiler closed the message by thanking families for their continued support of the school community as they care for one another during this time of loss.

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