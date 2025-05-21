A/C repair and installation may see an increase in prices because of tariffs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As temperatures climb this summer, so might the cost of keeping your home or business cool. Tariffs on imported materials are driving up prices for air conditioning systems and components.

Tariffs driving up air conditioning bills, repairs as summer approaches

Tom Swanson, general manager of Mathews CCAC, said his company is working to minimize the impact on customers despite rising costs of essential materials.

"A lot of the materials that we use, especially raw materials, come from other countries. Aluminum, copper," Swanson said.

The company is facing significant price increases on components, including a 20% increase in copper costs on top of another 20% increase.

"They've been changing at a rate that we haven't seen in a very long time," Swanson said.

These rising costs could eventually affect consumers, though Mathews CCAC is trying to shield customers from the full impact.

"We are starting to see increases across the board just like anyone else," Swanson said.

For residential customers, the impact may be minimal for now.

"We're able to provide our flat rate prices with customers and that hasn't been affected too much," Swanson said.

However, commercial projects face more significant challenges due to their longer timelines.

"It's more so the commercial jobs that are six, seven, eight months long that we may not be able to buy all the products right then and there," Swanson said.

To combat rising prices, Mathews CCAC has implemented strategic purchasing practices.

"We're buying in bulk. We know what our summer is going to look like so we have made major purchases to try and keep those costs down for consumers," Swanson said.

Currently, providing exact pricing remains difficult as costs fluctuate with changing tariffs on these commodity materials.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

