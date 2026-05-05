Suspicious package leads to shut down of McArdle Road

Corpus Christi police have shut down a portion of McArdle Road Tuesday after a suspicious package.

According to Madeline Commons with the Corpus Christi Police Department, someone reported a suspicious package on the 4700 block of McArdle Road near Everhart Road around 10:45 a.m. An officer at the scene told KRIS 6 News the package was found in front of the U.S. Army Reserve Center.

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News

When officers arrived, they shut down McArdle Road from Arlene Drive to Everhart Road.

There's no word yet on how long the area will be shut down, but residents are being asked to avoid the area.

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