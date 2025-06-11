CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Meat prices are up compared to last year, and a big reason why is that there just aren't as many cattle.

The supply of cattle is at a historic low, spanning 50-73 years, while demand continues to rise, creating a perfect storm for higher prices at the checkout counter.

That shortage stems from a few key factors: drought conditions in recent years and tough economic times prompted many farmers to sell off their herds early, even though they could still turn a profit.

When there are fewer cattle, the cost of raising, feeding, and processing the ones that remain goes up too — which drives prices even higher.

This is having an impact on business owners like Charlie Moench, who has had to raise prices on different cuts of meat at Moody's Meat Market.

"Some of them rise from a nickel a pound, some jump to 15-20 cents a pound. It just depends on the demand for them and what's available," Moench said.

Moench said meats like fajitas and ribeyes will be in high demand these next few summer months.

The cost of keeping the business running is substantial. "So we probably spent close to $10,000-$12,000 this morning to get these products, just this morning," Moench said.

Although it's expensive to run the business, a steady flow of customers continues to come through the door. However, their buying habits have changed.

"They may buy smaller quantities, feed smaller amounts of people," Moench said.

Moench and his staff try to help customers by keeping prices as low as possible and making sure neighbors don't overspend.

Summer grilling could burn a hole in your pocket, so what's the beef?

"If there's low prices, ask for them. Sometimes there isn't any. Sometimes our counter prices are the best we can do right now. We're trying to keep them as low as we can. We know it's hard but it's hard on us too right now trying to buy from the packers," Moench said.

According to Moench, prices might not lower until late this year or early next when the cattle herd picks back up.

Moody's Meat Market is trying to keep their prices low and beef quality high as they prepare for an uncertain future.

Moody's Meats is located at 6486 Holly Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78412. they're open Monday- Friday from 9-6:30 and Saturdays until 6.

