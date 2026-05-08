CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students and alumni got one last walk through the halls of Sanders Elementary before the school closes its doors for good.

Sanders is one of seven schools that CCISD is closing at the end of this school year.

Students were able to perform one last time before members of the Sanders Elementary family walked the halls and reminisced.

Jenni Murphy, former Assistant Principal, reflected on her time at the school.

"I got really lucky and got placed here at Sanders. I didn't realize how much I was gonna love it or how much this was gonna be another extension of family. You kind of go through these different life, um, experiences here, um, first you're just doing your job. And then the staff and the students and the parents all become second family, so when I did have to leave, it was emotional," Murphy said.

Students and alumni take final walk through Sanders Elementary before school closes its doors

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