State mental health funding expires, advocates seeking help through lawmakers

The start of the New Year brings an end to state funding for several different mental health services provided to students and neighbors. The state of Texas approved millions in funding in 2021 to strengthen mental health services across the state. But now that funding has expired.

“It’s going to be difficult for some entities to continue those services without money,” CEO of the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation Bill Hoelscher said.

The youth is among the most affected by this funding.

“Children are under a great deal of stress. Peer pressure, they’re bombarded with information daily on all their apps and online,” Hoelscher said.

Hoelscher said that’s why they need support now more than ever.

“We get pieces of funding and are able to provide these services for people who have insurance and who do not have insurance.”

And he isn’t the only one who’s recognizing the challenge. Several across the state are asking Texas lawmakers to step in with state bills to replace funding and sustain existing initiatives. However, there are competing priorities like campus security and school vouchers.

“You’re really talking about taking away services for those who can’t afford services,” Hoelscher said.

There’s also a shortage of mental health workers, which requires more funding.

“We’ve seen a significant drop in the number of providers. People don’t want to move to Corpus, which means you have to pay people more money to entice them to come down,” Hoelscher said.

And these challenges might not be seen by the community because they might not know what resources are available to them.

“This is something the school districts can buy into, and they can work with community health centers to have someone at the school. They provide the space and access to kids and we are able to provide the service.”

Besides the fight for funding, lawmakers have already filed dozens of bills before the upcoming legislative session to address mental health concerns across the state.

“Mental health is health. It’s important to start finding the root instead of just letting it go and saying oh that’s just kids. Being able to help someone grow and hold on to the good, that’s the goal,” Hoelscher said.

The Texas legislative session starts on January 14. Hoelscher said the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation will monitor the legislative action and funding coming out of the session. They plan to apply for funding that is approved by state lawmakers.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.