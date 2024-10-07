Sparks flew from under SUV as moped dragged by hit-and-run driver

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A crash early Saturday morning left a 58-year-old moped driver with non-life-threatening injuries and a totaled moped.

CCPD got a call about a wreck at about 6:31 a.m. near the area of Holly Road and Flynn Parkway. A vehicle was seen driving away with a bicycle or moped stuck under it and sparks were seen coming out from under the fleeing vehicle.

When officers arrived, a black SUV was found east of the crash at a corner store on the corner of Holly and Everhart Road with a damaged moped still under it. The driver of the SUV was showing signs of intoxication.

Police then checked the area back where the wreck occured by Flynn Parkway and found the moped driver who had been struck. The 58-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the black SUV, 42-year-old Corri Ortiz, was placed under arrest for Intoxication Assault w/vehicle (causes serious bodily injury).

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.