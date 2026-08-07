Southside resident's mailbox broken into; neighbors say it's happened before

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Southside resident discovered his mailbox and several others had been broken into Friday morning.

Manuel Alvarez was driving through his neighborhood around 10 a.m. when he noticed the cluster mailbox on Oso Parkway had its door open. He pulled over and found multiple boxes had been broken into.

Alvarez said this is not the first time there have been break-ins or attempted break-ins at that cluster mailbox.

"I want some attention to be brought to this. This is a bad location. Most of the other boxes, if you see they're located by a house. So, if there's some commotion going on at least somebody will come out, maybe report it or at least people will be afraid to do it in front of somebody's home," Alvarez said.

Alvarez said the cluster mailbox used to be in a more populated and visible area just down the street. He thinks the postal service should move it back to that location to prevent any more break-ins.

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