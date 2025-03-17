South Texas Botanical Gardens speaks candidly on fluctuating spring break traffic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ingredients for a perfect spring break are sand, surf and sun. The Coastal Bend has gotten plenty of the first two but in the past, there has been a little trouble with the sun. And it's not just spring breakers that are hoping for more of that third ingredient.

Several businesses across the Coastal Bend rely on warm weather during spring break for sales. One of those businesses is the South Texas Botanical Gardens.

Dr. Michael Womack, the Executive Director at the South Texas Botanical Gardens, said their busiest time of the year started last week.

KRIS 6 News spoke with Dr. Womack two years ago about the weather and how it contributed to their spring sales. Two years ago, Womack told KRIS 6 News that the cooler weather affected admission sales and visitor ship by lowering it.

The Botanical Gardens relies on admission sales as one way to help with their daily operations. But there’s another factor that helps them out that is just as important.

“Weather makes a huge difference particularly with the botanical gardens being an outdoor attraction. When it’s cold or wet, which we usually have one of those during spring break, it definitely impacts our bottom line and visitor ship,” Womack said.

He said weather has been a lot better this year compared to others, maybe even too good.

“Weather for spring break has been great this year. We couldn’t ask for anything more to attract visitors. The weather was so pretty people may have just decided to go to the beach while they could last week,” Womack said.

The Botanical Gardens noticed attendance was lower last week compared to previous years. There’s one big reason why Womack thinks that is.

“We are seeing slight decline over last year but we think that’s due to the timing of all the schools that are out. Last year they were all out that first week, this week it’s spread over two,” Womack said.

Last week, Corpus Christi, Dallas, San Antonio and Houston schools were out on spring break. This week, it’s the R.G.V and Austin areas. Womack said he’s hoping this week, those out on spring break in the Valley and Austin areas will be able to make up for the reduction they saw last week.

“We have people that come from states all over so we see the end of the winter texans but we actually have people come from all over Texas also,” Womack said.

Valerie Salinas came to the Botanical Gardens on an impromptu trip with her nieces and sister from Mission, Texas.

“I think it’s very helpful that we get the week off to explore new places like this for me and cities around us,” Salinas said.

Salinas added that she felt the timing of their trip was pretty perfect.

“It’s not too hot, not too windy, it’s just the right temperature to be outside and enjoy the beautiful place that is the nature center,” Salinas said.

The Botanical Gardens is open every day from nine to six p.m. Our KRIS 6 weather team expects plenty of sun and warmer weather for the rest of the week. That forecast should warm things up for local businesses.

