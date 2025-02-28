School of Science and Technology students celebrate Black History Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several schools in the Coastal Bend are recognizing and celebrating Black History Month.

That includes the School of Science and Technology. On Wednesday, students from the elementary school dressed up as famous black figures throughout history to learn more about their accomplishments. They also put on performances, including singing and dancing, for everyone to enjoy.

Students like freshman Layla John told KRIS 6 news she appreciates the school putting on events like this.

"This is a super fun and educational way to learn," John said. "It's super engaging and it helps us learn to participate and get to know each other better and have a better social life."

All four SST campuses took part in these events.

