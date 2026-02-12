School bus crash on SPID brings morning traffic to a crawl

8:50 AM UPDATE: According to Bob Chapman with Flour Bluff ISD Director of Strategic Initiatives, a group of Flour Bluff High School track and field students were on their way to a track meet at Cabaniss Field at the time of the crash. Luckily, everyone of the bus is fine.

The students' parents have been notified and the district has sent a second bus to pick up the students and transport them to Cabaniss Field.

*****

ORIGINAL:

A multi-vehicle crash involving a Flour Bluff ISD school bus has led to several lane closures on SPID.

The crash occurred sometime after 8 a.m. on westbound South Padre Island Drive near Everhart Road.

According to Senior Officer Tony Contreras with the Corpus Christi Police Department, there are no injuries.

Officers remain at the scene while they investigate what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article as soon as more information is released.

