Santa's sleigh arrives at La Palmera Mall to begin the holiday season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — While the dust just begins to settle on Halloween, the La Palmera Mall is already welcoming the Christmas season.

"Santa's Arrival" was held at the mall on Wednesday, Nov. 6, as thousands of guests enjoyed an evening of holiday festivities.

"This is the day we wait for 365 days a year," La Palmera spokesman Sarona Winfrey said.

There was face painting, balloon animals, a marching band, and many more free activities for Christmas enthusiasts.

KRIS 6 News

But the main attraction? The jolly, round-bellied man in the red suit.

Coastal Bend native Elena Booth brought her niece, Grace Phil, to participate in the festivities.

"It's super traditional for us to come here every year to see Santa," Booth said. "This day just means a lot to us it gets her spirit started in a whole new way."

Phil was thrilled to see Kris Kringle, screaming "Santa, Santa, Santa" in the minutes leading up to his arrival.

"She's so happy to be here," Booth said.

"Every year, we try to come up with something different to mix it up," Winfrey said.

La Palmera will host special entertainment, such as magic shows, pet nights, and more, every weekend until the holidays.

Santa will be available for photo opportunities leading up to Christmas Eve, with photo packages starting at $34.95.

"This is something that we do for the community. It's a free event. We are part of the community and we're happy everyone comes and celebrates this event at La Palmera," Winfrey said.