Protecting children and helping families: 20 graduates assigned to Coastal Bend cities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While others are celebrating spring break, some students are walking the stage receiving their certifications as Child Protective Service (CPS) caseworkers.

That first step across the stage will lead them into a career that will help children and families in Coastal Bend and all across South Texas.

On Thursday, March 20, 20 graduates and their friends, families and mentors celebrated a special moment.

“Today was a super happy day in CPS because we get to celebrate staff or people who felt this was their calling,” CPS Regional Director Denise Barrera said.

Malin Patrick is one of those graduates who's now a conservatorship specialist.

“It’s someone who manages a case after a child is removed from their home. They ensure that the child is remaining safe in their placement,” Patrick said.

Her inspiration stems from her own home.

“My mom grew up in foster care. She actually had a difficult childhood,” Patrick said.

Patrick told KRIS 6 News that case workers and social workers helped her mom and her mom's siblings grow up to where they could be successful.

“I appreciate the people who helped her while she was going through a hard time,” Patrick said.

Now, she wants to pay it forward.

“It’s very rewarding to do what I do and help children create a better future for themselves,” Patrick said.

The group of graduates started training in the fall and will be assigned to field offices in nine different cities. Patrick is assigned to Corpus Christi. But they won’t just dive head first into a load of work.

“The first month or so they'll have a fraction of a workload, almost a third of a workload of what a regular case worker would have. About a month later they will get a little bit more and then by the third month they should have about the amount a normal caseworker should have,” CPS Mentor Program Specialist Jamie Betancourt said.

They'll take on positions like investigators, case workers, subject matter experts, etc.

“I think any position you hold within the agency you have to have a desire to serve and a heart to serve others. Retention is not easy. Keeping staff in this agency is not easy, through no fault of their own. More so because this job is very demanding and trying. I truly believe we are doing God’s work and taking care of God’s children,” Barrera said.

Barrera started as a clerk worker and worked her way up to regional Director. She said all the positions she’s had with CPS have one thing in common.

“Obviously the work we do is not easy so being able to have sympathy and empathy for the clients we work with is super important,” Barrera said.

Although it's not always an easy job, several new and experienced caseworkers said it’s definitely a rewarding one.

“It’s kind of a full circle moment. My mom went through it and now I’m one of the people who helped her when she was younger,” Patrick said.

After graduation, these new caseworkers will be assigned as far north as Sinton, south to Brownsville and everywhere in between.

