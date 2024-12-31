Protect your pets from fireworks during New Years' festivities

While fireworks are a spectacle for neighbors everywhere, they can be scary for pets.

Animal experts like Kim Grigg, see this happen every year when pets fear the noise fireworks make, which can cause them to scurry away.

“They shake, they hide, they look for a safe place is what happens," Grigg said. “If they’re left outside, they’re naturally just try to run off and find a safe place."

This is a problem for neighbors and pets everywhere.

When it comes to this holiday, New Year’s Eve is one where many animals perish or run away.

So what can neighbors do to stop this? The first thing is to make sure your pet has identification.

"Make sure you have a collar tag on your pet," Grigg said. "The next day everybody is looking for them. If you have that collar and tag on, people can find the owner and return their pets."

Corpus Christi Animal Services provided the following information and tips to help pet owners:



"Fireworks and loud sounds can cause stress and anxiety in pets. This fear may lead to destructive behavior and panic, and it may even cause them to run away. Here are some helpful tips to keep your pets safe during New Year's Eve celebrations:

Take your pets for a walk before the fireworks start.



Keep sparklers, glow sticks, and fireworks out of reach from pets.



Create a secure environment, such as a quiet room with comforting items like their favorite toy.



Play soothing music to help keep them calm.



Avoid leaving pets unattended outside, even in a fenced yard or on a tether.

Make sure your pets are microchipped and have the current contact information in case they get separated from you.

If you need to microchip your pet, Animal Care Services provides free microchipping Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with no appointment required."



Corpus Christi Animal Services

In addition, some other alternative tips that can help you and your pet.

“Have some nice music playing for your cat or dog or looking into supplements might help relax your pets, like CBD," Jackie McCollough, Director of Marketing & Development Gulf Coast Humane Society said. "There’s a lot of different options."

At the end of the day, we all want to enjoy the new year festivities with man or woman's best friend.

"Keep your pet’s safety in mind as you go about having your fun this holiday," McCollough said.

Just a reminder, if you follow these tips, you can keep your fur babies safe into the new year.

