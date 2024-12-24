Procrastinators Rush to Finish Holiday Shopping

Packed parking lots, long lines, and last-minute scrambling are hallmarks of the holiday shopping season, as the clock ticks down to Christmas.

Joe English, a self-identified procrastinator, said the situation was no surprise. “I’m a procrastinator, and now I’m paying for it,” he said with a laugh, navigating the busy aisles at a local shopping center.

For some, the holiday rush is less about completing a shopping list and more about tradition. “I only come here once a year,” said Jesse Benavides. “I write down what I need, come here to see if they have it, and then I get it.”

Others manage to get everything done in one fell swoop. “One and done,” said Arthur Potter, who avoids the chaos by finishing his shopping with a single trip.

But procrastination doesn’t discriminate. While some might expect men to leave their shopping to the last minute, it turns out women are equally guilty. Armando Davila, also at the mall, noted his wife was with him, “She’s actually here too… she’s shopping somewhere in the mall, yeah.”

Whether scrambling to find that perfect gift or avoiding the crowds altogether, experts say last-minute shoppers might want to consider a quick and easy solution. “If you’re last minute, just get a gift card,” English advised. "gift cards are life savers now and days."

