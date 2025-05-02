Police bust illegal gambling operation on Corpus Christi's Southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Detectives seized 125 gambling devices and more than $12,000 in cash during a raid at a game room on South Staples Street.

Four people were arrested Thursday when police dismantled an illegal gambling operation on Corpus Christi's south side.

Detectives with the Corpus Christi Police Department's Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division served a search warrant at the Pure Game Room on the 5800 block of South Staples Street shortly after 2:00 pm.

The search warrant was the conclusion of a months-long investigation into the business that uncovered evidence of illegal gambling.

During the search, detectives found and seized 125 pieces of gambling equipment and over $12,000 in cash.

Edward Gutierrez, 29, Johnny Perales, 56, and Jamie Mott, 21, were arrested and charged with gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, possession of a gambling device, violation of the Nueces County Game Room Ordinance, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Melinda Delapaz, 28, was charged with gambling promotion and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Engaging in organized criminal activity is a state jail felony, punishable by up to two years in jail and a maximum $10,000 fine, while the other charges are class A misdemeanors.

Thirteen adult patrons inside the game room were cited for gambling, a class C misdemeanor.

The investigation continues, and additional charges and arrests are likely.

The Corpus Christi Police Department reminds citizens that game rooms that pay out cash rewards are engaging in illegal gambling. Patrons and managers of these establishments may face criminal charges.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

