Police arrest a 22-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Carroll High School student

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last week in Corpus Christi on the city's southside.

Jusiah Ortiz, 22, was captured Tuesday night near Columbia Street and Bloomington Street by the Corpus Christi Gang Unit working with U.S. Marshals.

The arrest happened at 11 p.m. on April 21, six days after the original shooting. After his arrest, Ortiz was taken to the main police station for questioning and booked into the City Detention Center on a murder warrant.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 17-year-old Jacob J. Serna. Carroll High School officials confirmed Serna was one of their students.

A statement sent to parents, students, and staff Thursday morning announced the death.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news that one of our students has passed away. Our hearts go out to the student's family and loved ones during this difficult time," the statement said.

The school made members of its crisis response team available to students who may be having a difficult time dealing with the news. Officials are encouraging parents to talk to their children at home and to contact the school if they have concerns or need guidance on how to support them.

The fatal shooting occurred on April 15 in the Weber Road and Tripoli Street area. Corpus Christi Robbery/Homicide Detectives worked for nearly a week to identify Ortiz as the suspect.

Police have not released details about what led to the shooting or information about the victim. The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not said if they are looking for additional suspects.

Serna's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.