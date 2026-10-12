Police are searching for a suspect after two people are shot outside a Southside bar on Yorktown Boulevard

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people are recovering after a shooting outside a southside nightclub this weekend.

According to police, a fight broke out outside The Nest Nightclub on the 6500 block of Yorktown Boulevard Sunday at 1:54 a.m.

Someone pulled out a gun and shot a man and a woman. Both victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jacob Daniels. KRIS 6 News According to police, a man and a woman were shot. Both were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

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