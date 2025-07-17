Physicians Premier on Southside expanding with new addition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Southside Physicians Premier location is expanding its facility to better serve patients in the community. Construction began this morning on a new addition that will add approximately 2,000 square feet to the medical office.

The expansion will increase the facility's capacity by adding three more patient spaces to their current seven beds.

"It will help us as far as our care... medical care for the community. In particular it adds rooms for us to house patients for longer periods, observations," David Kenyon said.

Kenyon, founding doctor at Physicians Premier, expects the project to be completed within the next month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.