Pet Night at La Palmera Mall kicked off Wednesday evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The La Palmera Mall's "Pet Night with Santa" on Wednesday, Nov. 13, invited furry friends to make holiday requests to Kris Kringle.

Patrons were allowed to bring any pet, dogs, cats, and even goldfish, to take a photo with Santa Claus.

Celina Leon and her two kids heard about the event while watching KRIS 6 Sunrise on Wednesday morning.

"We always watch KRIS 6 in the morning when we wake up," Leon said. "They saw the segment on bringing the dogs to come to take a picture with Santa, so we said, 'You know what we're gonna do it.'"

Later that day, the Leon family visited the mall and got a photo of their dog, Mellow, with the man in the red suit.

Guests may bring their fur baby for Pet Night with Santa, on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, Nov. 13 and 14, Nov. 20 and 21, and Dec. 4, and 5, from 5:30–8:30 p.m. in Center Court.

All pets must remain on a leash or in a carrier. Pet owners can walk up or reserve a photo time and pre-purchase their photo package with an LP Snap Passonline at lapalmera.com.