Overnight crash on Carroll Lane leaves one dead

KRIS 6 News
Posted at 11:02 AM, Jul 13, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Lieutenant Michael Pena with the Corpus Christi Police Traffic Safety Section told KRIS 6 News that about 8:54 pm on Friday night a black travelling eastbound on Holly Road failed to stop at the stop light and crashed into a silver truck traveling south on Carroll Lane.

The black truck lost control and struck the fence of a house. That driver was pronounced dead.

The other driver struck the traffic signal pole at the intersection and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening.

They were the only two vehicles in the accident.

