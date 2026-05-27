Oso Creek expected to rise close to major flood stage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Runoff from overnight rain pushed Oso Creek to moderate flood stage early Wednesday morning.

The creek reached moderate flood stage — which begins at 20 feet above normal — around 7 a.m. after rising to 20.6 feet.

The creek is expected to peak Wednesday evening at 24.6 feet above normal, just below the major flood stage trigger of 25 feet.

Oso Creek is expected to return to normal levels this coming weekend.

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