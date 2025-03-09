Officer involved shooting at southside apartments

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At 10:45 on Saturday night, officers with CCPD were attempting to make a routine traffic stop on a car near Staples and Saratoga. The car tried to evade police, turned around in the HEB parking lot and went into the Summit Apartment complex on Saratoga.

The fleeing car was trapped in a dead end in the apartments and was boxed in by CCPD vehicles.

The car then started to ram the CCPD patrol cars. One officer shot at the supect's car striking the driver. The driver was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

As for the officers involved, they will be put on administrative leave, per department policy.

This is a breaking story and KRIS 6 will have more information for you as it becomes available.

