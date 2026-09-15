Nothing Bundt Cakes gives away free bundtlets to first 300 customers at Moore Plaza location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Nothing Bundt Cakes gave away free confetti bundtlets to hundreds of customers Tuesday morning as part of its "National Bring the Joy Day" campaign.

Matthew Roberts, KRIS 6 News Nothing Bundt Cakes gave away free confetti bundtlets to hundreds of customers Tuesday morning as part of its "National Bring the Joy Day" campaign. The C.C. location at Moore Plaza opened its doors at 10 a.m. and plans to give 300 bundtlets away.

The Moore Plaza location gave free confetti bundtlets to the first 300 customers who came through the door, starting at 10 a.m. Customers lined up for the giveaway.

Matthew Roberts, KRIS 6 News

The bakery chain has 841 stores across the nation and planned to give away more than 250,000 bundtlets nationwide as part of the promotion.

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