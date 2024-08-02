Fatal crash shuts down part of Rodd Field Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department are working a fatal traffic accident on the 1500 block of Rodd Field Road near Corpus Christi Medical Center's Bay Area Hospital.

The crash involved a dump truck and a Ford F-150. Several ambulances and at least one fire truck are at the scene.

Northbound Rodd Field Rd. traffic is being diverted onto Williams Drive.

Southbound traffic is diverted onto South Padre Island Drive. The road will be shut down for an extended period of time.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area while officers look into what caused the crash. Expect delays in the area.

