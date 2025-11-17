No Injuries Reported in Southside House Fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A fire broke out in a house near Veterans Memorial High School in Corpus Christi Sunday night.

According to Corpus Christi Fire Department Assistant Chief Public Information Officer Tony Perez, it is believed that the fire started outside the home and then spread to the interior through the rear side of the house.

There were reports of explosions at the scene, Corpus Christi Battalion Chief Scott Marsh says that was likely due to propane tanks in the back of the house.

Corpus Christi Fire Department was able to put the fire out within 20 minutes of arriving.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The cause for the fire is still unknown and is being investigated at this time.