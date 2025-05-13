New Chipotle headed to the city's southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hey burrito fans, you'll soon have another Chipotle in town to satisfy those cravings. The popular chain that specializes in bowls, tacos, and especially burritos will open a new location at the corner of Saratoga and Cimarron Drive by the end of the year, the company says. The building is already under construction.

KRIS 6 News

This new restaurant will expand Chipotle's footprint in the Coastal Bend. The company already has a location in Corpus Christi at Staples and McArdle and another in Portland in the new Oliver's Way Shopping Center.

It's all part of a larger construction project taking place on the corner of Saratoga and Cimarron that will include a new convenience store, restaurants, and an anchor.

Chipotle announced earlier this year that it would open more than 300 new locations nationwide by the end of 2025. The chain operates more than 3,700 locations worldwide.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.