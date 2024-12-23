Watch Now
24-year-old motorcyclist dies in Sunday evening wreck

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were sent out to the 2700 block of Saratoga, between Ayers and Kostoryz Road, on Sunday at 6 p.m. to a SUV and motorcycle wreck.

The driver of the motorcycle, 24-year-old Ulysses Herrera, was taken to a local hospital when police arrived. Herrera later died of his injuries, police say.

In the SUV were two adults and a child, and they were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators on the scene determined that the driver of the SUV was driving east on Saratoga and made a left turn on Saratoga. The motorcycle hit the SUV, and Herrera was ejected from the motorcycle.

Police also determined that the driver of the SUV did not show signs of intoxication.

