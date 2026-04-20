Mireles Elementary teacher surprised with a big honor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Representatives from the Corpus Christi Hooks and Reliant Energy, along with their mascots, surprised Mireles Elementary special education and dyslexia instructor Victoria Smith Monday afternoon.

Smith is one of 10 teachers honored this year by the Reliant All-Star Educators program. The initiative was created to recognize exceptional teachers across the Coastal Bend who strive for excellence in the classroom.

"I don't know how or who but thank you, but at the end of the day it's, I love what I do. I love these kids. I show up every day because I love them no matter how difficult the day is," Smith said.

This is the fifth year for the All-Star Educators program. School administrators, co-workers, students, family and friends nominated the educators.

As part of the honor, Smith won a shopping spree at Mardels and will be recognized during an upcoming Hooks game.

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