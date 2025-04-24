Watch Now
Medical examiner identifies 88-year-old woman who died in southside house fire

Officials have identified Annie Hatfield, 88, as the victim who died following a house fire on Hebert Lane last Wednesday. Investigators determined the fire started accidentally in the kitchen.
The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim who died in a house fire on Corpus Christi's southside last week as 88-year-old Annie Hatfield.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a fire on Hebert Lane, near Weber and Saratoga, on April 16.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found Hatfield in the garage. She was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Investigators determined the fire started in the kitchen and was accidental.

