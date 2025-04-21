Marine Corps veteran speaks out after being asked to leave La Palmera Mall over service animal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Samuel Gonzales, a Marine Corps veteran, alleges he faced "disrespect" and was asked to leave the La Palmera Mall due to his service dog not wearing a vest.

"I've never felt so disrespected in my life," Gonzales told KRIS 6. According to Gonzales that despite explaining the regulations, he was still required to leave the premises.

The alleged incident occurred on March 18, while Gonzales and his service dog, Bo, were sitting in the center court of the mall. Gonzales claimed a security guard insisted that Bo wear a service dog vest, citing mall policy.

According to federal ADA guidelines, service animals are not required to wear vests, ID tags, or specific harnesses.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), also states "A public accommodation or facility is not allowed to ask for documentation or proof that the animal has been certified, trained, or licensed as a service animal."

Gonzales recounted that after leaving the mall, he contacted the Department of Justice, who advised him that the mall's policy could not override ADA regulations.

He later filed a grievance and expressed frustration over the situation. "That's how easy it's been. Except for this time at the La Palmera," said Gonzales, noting his typical experiences in public spaces.

Samuel Gonzales and his service dog Bo. Gonzales is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

"There's a restaurant here on Kostoryz down the street where I take him. Have my lunch. And they give him lunch."

The alleged March 18 incident was not the first time Gonzales had been to La Palmera with Bo. "We go walking at the mall about 4 times a week," Gonzales said. "A lot of the people at the stores stop us and they ask if they can pet him, if they can take his picture, because I always dress him up."

Since the incident, Gonzales has returned to the mall without further issues. "I have been back and we do our one hour walk. Security people see us nobody says a word."

In a statement provided to KRIS 6, La Palmera Mall General Manager Amanda Sanchez wrote the following:

As stated in the La Palmera Code of Conduct and required by federal law, service animals are permitted in the mall. La Palmera apologizes for any possible misunderstanding regarding the animal in question and has been in touch with the mall security provider, requesting they review procedures with their staff. La Palmera Mall General Manager Amanda Sanchez

If you are service animal owner, and you wish to file a ADA complaint, a digital complaint can be submitted on the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division website.

You can also fill out a letter containing the same information, to: U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, 950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20530.

