Man shoots himself as police serve warrant

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday at 5:26 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, with the assistance of the Corpus Christi Police Department, were serving a parole violation and felony warrant on a 30-year-old man on the 4100 block of Midlands Street on the city's south side.

Before officers could make the arrest, a gunshot was heard. Officers located the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Medical aid was rendered immediately, and the man was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

According to CCPD, police fired no shots during this incident, and there was no threat to the public.

