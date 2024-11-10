Man booked with Murder charges in Country Club killing

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in a fight about property in the 5000 block of Moultrie Drive in the Corpus Christi Country Club neighborhood on the Southside.

The Corpus Christi Police Department got the call at 2:10 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived at the scene a male victim was found dead from a gunshot wound. Investigation from homicide detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division found that 34-year-old Cody Ramos had a verbal disturbance over some kind of property when Ramos pulled a gun and shot the victim.

Ramos was arrested for murder and taken to the City Detention Center for booking.

CCPD says that this was not a random act of violence and that the two men knew each other.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information about what happened, call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=. .

