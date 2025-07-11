Major street reconstruction near H-E-B plus! to begin on July 14

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi will begin reconstructing Huntwick Ave. at South Staples St. on Monday, July 14.

The $954,452 project will completely rebuild the existing roadway near the H-E-B plus! with new concrete pavement, curbs, gutters and sidewalks. The improvements include ADA-compliant curb ramps, updated signage, pavement markings, and related utility and drainage enhancements.

City officials say the work will improve traffic flow and enhance safety for both motorists and pedestrians in the area. The project is expected to wrap up in November.

Mako Contracting will handle the construction, which is being funded through Type B street funds.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.