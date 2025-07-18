London ISD celebrates opening of new primary school for pre-K and kindergarten students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London Independent School District celebrated a milestone today with the ribbon cutting of their new primary school, designed specifically for pre-K and kindergarten students.

The nearly $14 million project was approved by district residents in a 2022 bond election, with construction beginning last year.

Some of the young students who will attend the new school had the opportunity to tour the facility today, ahead of classes starting on Wednesday.

"This is probably one of the biggest kid friendly spaces you can walk into. I think for a 4 and 5 year old to walk in and see that this building is built for them. All the pieces, all the touches are really geared toward a primary student and so I think there's no way that cannot positively impact their learning environment and to help it be a great place to learn," Dr. Bill Chapman, Superintendent of London ISD, said.

The district's facilities planning committee will meet in the fall to discuss their next project, which could be a middle and elementary school.

