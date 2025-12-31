Local fireworks business celebrates decade of New Year's traditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many families, setting off fireworks is a cherished New Year's Eve tradition, and one local business has been helping customers celebrate for more than a decade.

Nina Newton and her family have owned Punisher Pyros along FM 43 for 10 years, making it a cornerstone of the community's holiday celebrations.

"New Years is a really big season. I feel like a lot people enjoy spending time doing fireworks for New Years," Newton said.

The family-run operation keeps costs manageable by having relatives and friends work at the stand together.

"Our family works the stand, our friends help work the stands," Newton said.

New Year's Eve marks their biggest night of the year, with families spending hundreds of dollars to light up the skies and welcome the new year. Despite economic changes, Newton has seen customer numbers increase over the years.

However, external factors have affected pricing.

"Tariffs do play a small part in the pricing which is why fireworks have gone up in pricing over the years. We try really hard to keep our pricing affordable," Newton said.

After a decade in the same location, Punisher Pyros has become woven into the community's New Year's traditions. Newton believes the family atmosphere keeps customers returning year after year.

"It's really, really neat to see. Our kids have been out at the stand since they were four and five. We definitely see the same faces over and over and over again, and it's really nice to have that support," Newton said.

Following 10 years of growth and increased sales, Newton says they're ready to expand the business.

"In 2026, we'll be able to be doing professional grade fireworks shows, so we're hoping to secure some contracts for that in the future," Newton said.

Punisher Pyros will be expanding next year to Highway 286 in the London area by July 4.

More information about the business and their new location can be found on their Facebook page.

