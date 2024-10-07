Little Woodrow's Corpus Christi closes its doors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — According to their Facebook page, Little Woodrow's Corpus Christi, located at 1305 Airline Drive, has permanently closed its doors.

The Houston-based sports bar chain opened its Corpus Christi location in July of 2022 in the Sears Automotive section of the currently under demolition Sunrise Mall. It was known for its huge patio, multitude of TV screens, and large selection of beers.

Little Woodrow's has locations in San Antonio, Beaumont, Bee Cave, Austin, Ft. Worth, Lubbock, and Midland and is based in Houston.

No word from the owners yet as to why they are shutting their Corpus Christi location.

