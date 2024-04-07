LGBTQ teens start a youth group at St. Paul Church

LGBTQ teens 15-year old Kat Dutton and 16-year old Saul Franco are both members of the St. Paul Church on the South Side of Corpus Christi.

These two teens decided to create a group where certain kids can express themselves without being judged.

"There was talk of maybe starting a youth group and I always love Jesus," Dutton said. "It was sort of a thing where me, Saul Franco and another person that we knew got together and said we want to make this outlet for LGBT kids who love God."

Since they started the group, they have been able to get other students on board who also want to have a safe space to have fun.

The group hold dinners during the week at the church and they hang out in the youth center where they can talk play games and read scriptures from the Bible.

When it comes to the times they have, members said they love their experience in the church but hope to push changes to schools in the future.

"I really enjoy it," co-found Franco, one of the co-founders said. "I know things know that they experienced, and I do see a change in school a little bit. However, the work that needs to be done in order for LGBTQ students to feel safe, there still a lot that still needs work."

And as for anyone that wants to join the group, the two said they will welcome any newcomers with open arms.

"I always encourage people to come try it out. We have a lot of fun here. We worship Jesus. It's a good environment here," Dutton and Franco said.

The group has dinner on Wednesdays at 6 P.M. and meets after church on Sundays at 12 P.M. If you would like to learn more about the group, reach out to St. Paul Church on social media.

