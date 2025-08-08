Lexington Middle School implements traffic plan for first day as students prepare for Aug. 11 opening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New Lexington Middle School prepares for smooth first day drop-off and pick-up

Parents and students are preparing for the first day at the new Lexington Middle School, which officially opens to students and staff on August 11.

The excitement is building as students got their first look at the campus during orientation.

"Brand new school so it's like a brand new fresh start," said Joselyn Hernandez, Lexington Middle School student.

"I'm going to eighth grade and I'm just excited to see how the school is going to operate," said Jace Barragan, Lexington Middle School student.

Some students are transferring from nearby schools to the new campus, including Jordan Brown who previously attended Kaffie Middle School.

"It's huge compared to Kaffie!" said Jordan Brown, Lexington Middle School student.

Jordan's mother Devondra Brown explained their decision to transfer. "We had the option just because we live closer to this school than Kaffie. And the bus route runs to our neighborhood," she said.

For parents like Jonathan Hernandez, who already has a child at neighboring Creekside Elementary, there's hope that Lexington will have similarly efficient procedures.

"Hopefully it ends up being a smooth process. My son actually goes to Elementary right there. Whenever we drop him off, the way they have it set up, it is very very smooth," said Hernandez

If your student attends Lexington Middle School, you should take the second entrance off Yorktown, using Leadership Drive. Follow the horseshoe parking lot and exit by turning right, following the backstreet that goes around to Creekside. You'll reach the traffic light on Yorktown. Important note: Left turns from Leadership Drive onto Yorktown are not permitted.

Amalia Barragan, who teaches at Creekside Elementary and has a student attending Lexington, is optimistic about the transition. "It's going to be great. Once the transitions happened and everything was in place, everything is going to be the same here," she said.

For Creekside Elementary, CCISD confirms the drop-off plan remains the same as last year. However, pick-up procedures will be slightly different. Students in grades 2-5 will be picked up at the same location as drop-off, while Pre-K through first grade students will be picked up at the side entrance. Parents can access this entrance by turning left at the first stop sign off Oso Parkway onto Innovation Street. For a full look at a video demonstration for Creekside Elementary, click here.

School starts at 7:50 a.m. for Creekside Elementary students and 8:50 a.m. for Lexington Middle School students.

