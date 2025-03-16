Lazy Beach Brewery holds St Patty's Food Truck Festival

Although a St. Patrick's Day festival is not happening this year, there's still plenty of events going on.

For example, Lazy Beach Brewing held a first-time St. Patty's Food Truck Festival on Sunday, March 16.

The event was free to the public and contained over eight different food trucks, with festive foods and drinks to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone spoke to a few among hundreds of neighbors at the event and it seemed they've enjoyed their time so far in the spirit for St. Patrick's Day.

The event lasted until 6 p.m. Lazy Beach Brewery will plan to have other holiday food truck events this year, including November for Veterans Day.

