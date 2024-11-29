La Palmera Mall draws holiday shoppers with big deals and festive spirit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The day after Thanksgiving marks the official start of the holiday shopping season, and La Palmera Mall was buzzing with activity as eager shoppers flocked to take advantage of Black Friday deals.

Shoppers began arriving as early as 6 a.m., excited to hunt for discounts and cross items off their holiday wish lists. Long lines and crowded aisles quickly filled the mall, creating an atmosphere of festive chaos.

From unbeatable sales to cherished family traditions, shoppers were in high spirits.

"I got lots of sales and lots of stuff!" local shopper Dusti Laughlin said.

For some, Black Friday is more about tradition than anything else. One shopper, who asked to remain anonymous, shared, "We don't come for anything specific; it's just a family female thing."

Nash Leal, another holiday shopper, added, "I wish people had this spirit all year round, that would be great."

For those who need a little more time to get through their lists, La Palmera Mall is open until 9 p.m. Nov. 29 with JC Penney staying open until 10 p.m. and Macy's extending hours until 11 p.m. Happy hunting!

