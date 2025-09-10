Kent Ullberg documentary 'Wind in the Sails' to screen locally September 12.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A three-year documentary project celebrating the life and work of world-renowned sculptor Kent Ullberg will premiere locally before its national PBS debut next May.

"Wind in the Sails," created by filmmakers Denise and Matthew Thornton, follows Ullberg whose sculptures can be seen throughout Corpus Christi and all over the world. The documentary will screen at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's Performing Arts Center on Friday, September 12.

The Thorntons, who founded Griffyn Co., spent three years following Ullberg to capture his artistic process and philosophy up close.

"The aim for my work is to communicate to nature... my love for nature, it's importance... important to our souls and to be preserved," Ullberg said in the documentary trailer.

Denise Thornton said the goal is to celebrate Ullberg's life and legacy while giving back to the community that supported their project.

"Community is really big for us. We were both born and raised in Corpus. People have supported us to make this movie about Kent by donating, by giving us venues to show the movie," Denise Thornton said.

The documentary explores the Swedish-born sculptor's journey from his beginnings as an artist to becoming a celebrated artist whose wildlife-focused works are displayed internationally.

"He has such a great story. He began with a dream and ran into all the problems any artist would run into and he preserved," Matthew Thornton said.

KRIS6 News visited Ullberg's gallery on the Southside to ask about the film, the artist expressed his appreciation for the project.

"It's honoring... just to say the least that people are going to see it," Ullberg said.

The documentary will air nationally on PBS next year, but Corpus Christi audiences will get an early look at the Friday screening. For ticket information click here.

