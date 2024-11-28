Joe Salem's Thanksgiving dinner serves over 500 families in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For 81 years, Joe Salem's Thanksgiving Dinner has been a beacon of generosity, offering a warm meal to those in need. Today, volunteers continued his legacy by serving over 500 families a hot, traditional Thanksgiving meal at Sokol Gymnastics.

Cars began lining up outside the gym at 11 a.m., where dozens of volunteers worked tirelessly to prepare for the event. Organizers said preparations began months in advance, making the community effort a true labor of love.

This Thanksgiving, the menu featured turkey legs, mashed potatoes, green beans, and a slice of pie. Volunteers served meals until they ran out, ensuring no one went hungry.

For many, the event is an annual tradition. For others, like Andrew Shepard, it was their first time participating.

"It's amazing, it's really generous. We appreciate all the kindness," Shepard said.

Rueben Soliz, a local resident, expressed his gratitude for the volunteers who help make the event possible.

"It's a beautiful day, and to have a meal like this for everyone—thanks to the volunteers who make this happen for us. We're really grateful. We can't thank Mr. Salem enough," Soliz said.

Joe Salem, a jeweler and former state representative, started the Thanksgiving meal tradition 81 years ago by serving meals to newspaper boys at his jewelry store. After his passing, his family has carried on the mission, ensuring that the event remains a cherished community celebration, continuing to provide for those in need every year.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.